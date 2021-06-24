The Literary Corner — Most Memorable Movie Scene

Sometimes having super-engaged fans is a great thing — until all of the sudden it isn’t. Just ask Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider. From the outside looking in, it’s hard to see anything other than stardom when we look at actors and celebrities like John Schneider. To us, he will always be the fan-favorite character Bo Duke that we all grew up watching. He and the rest of the cast and crew from Dukes of Hazzard provided fans hours upon hours of entertainment in the 1980s. But all of that fame also comes with an online price.