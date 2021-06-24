Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Literary Corner — Most Memorable Movie Scene

By Submitted
ourdavie.com
 5 days ago

My favorite movie of all time is “Gone with the Wind,” not because of any approval of the plantation system of the Old South, but because it is a great story with remarkable actors, and it does portray a dynamic era in our history. When it opens, Scarlett O’Hara, who...

www.ourdavie.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forge Bounty Land Grants#The Cranberry Toe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesbeachamjournal.com

On this day in 1939 — 82 years ago — one of the most famous scenes in movie history was filmed — Rhett Butler and Scarlett O'Hara parting in Gone with the Wind

On this day in 1939 — 82 years ago — one of the most famous scenes in movie history was filmed — Rhett Butler and Scarlett O'Hara parting in Gone with the Wind. Director Victor Fleming also shot the scene using the alternate line, "Frankly, my dear, I just don't care," in case the film censors objected to the word "damn." The censors approved the movie, but fined producer David O. Selznick $5,000 for including the word “damn.”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

On My Most Embarrassing Literary Encounters (So Far)

As you may recall, right around St. Patrick’s Day in 2020, pretty much every bookstore on earth suspended all in-person author events indefinitely. Since then, book people like us have been cut off from meeting our favorite authors and have had to settle for watching glitchy versions of them on Zoom from our couches while we wear sweatpants and try not to dribble boxed wine onto our house cardigans.
Moviesbattleshippretension.com

Movie Meltdown: Frankenstein Pride

For this special bonus Horror Club episode, we return to WonderFest to talk with Sam Irvin. Sam is a director, producer, screenwriter, author and the film historian who recently provided the audio commentary for Frankenstein: The True Story. This 1973 film was directed by Jack Smight and written by Christopher Isherwood and Don Bachardy and contains a very interesting subplot that was slyly snuck past the censors at the time. Featuring a stellar cast including James Mason, Leonard Whiting, David McCallum, Jane Seymour, Michael Sarrazin, Sir John Gielgud, Agnes Moorehead, Sir Ralph Richardson and Tom Baker – listen as we delve into this impressive and often overlooked horror classic.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

Andy Griffith Admittedly Hated One Mayberry Character

The Andy Griffith show was so good that it remains one of the most popular classic TV shows. Most of that was due to the genius behind the scenes. The show employed some top-notch writers and directors. They laid the groundwork for the show. Then, everything filtered through Andy. He added his voice to the series.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Lil Nas X Rocks the 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet in 2 Different Outfits: See the Looks!

Lil Nas X is making not one fashion statement on the 2021 BET Awards red carpet, but two. The 22-year-old musician first arrived at Sunday night's main event in a majestic, billowing gown that would put Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte to shame. The gown features a plunging neckline, a corset-like bodice and a matching jacket that is just as gloriously over-the-top as we've come to expect from the rapper.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Explains How He Struggles with Hateful Comments on Social Media

Sometimes having super-engaged fans is a great thing — until all of the sudden it isn’t. Just ask Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider. From the outside looking in, it’s hard to see anything other than stardom when we look at actors and celebrities like John Schneider. To us, he will always be the fan-favorite character Bo Duke that we all grew up watching. He and the rest of the cast and crew from Dukes of Hazzard provided fans hours upon hours of entertainment in the 1980s. But all of that fame also comes with an online price.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans Out With Mom Angelia Jolie & Brother Pax, 17, In NYC

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt kept her blonde hair back in a bun as she visited the studio of visual artist Daniel Arsham, staying casual in jeans and Vans sneakers. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, is looking more and more grown up! The teenager was spotted out with her mom Angelina Jolie, 46, and older brother Pax, 17, as the trio headed to the studio of visual artist Daniel Arsham in the Queens borough of New York City earlier this week. Shiloh, who is the spitting image of her dad Brad Pitt, 57, kept her blonde hair back in a casual bun for the family stay. She stayed casual in a loose fitting pair of faded and distressed jeans, a cozy black hoodie and a classic pair of black Vans sneakers.