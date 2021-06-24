The Literary Corner — Most Memorable Movie Scene

For this special bonus Horror Club episode, we return to WonderFest to talk with Sam Irvin. Sam is a director, producer, screenwriter, author and the film historian who recently provided the audio commentary for Frankenstein: The True Story. This 1973 film was directed by Jack Smight and written by Christopher Isherwood and Don Bachardy and contains a very interesting subplot that was slyly snuck past the censors at the time. Featuring a stellar cast including James Mason, Leonard Whiting, David McCallum, Jane Seymour, Michael Sarrazin, Sir John Gielgud, Agnes Moorehead, Sir Ralph Richardson and Tom Baker – listen as we delve into this impressive and often overlooked horror classic.