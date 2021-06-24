Bless Your Spoon: Boost culinary skills with creative, artistic fare

Baked Shrimp- Baked shrimp with butter, garlic, and Parmesan in 20 minutes. It’s the ideal evening dinner: simple, quick, and tasty. Everyone enjoys it, both adults and children. The shrimp in this easy dish are flavored with a delicious combination of butter and garlic. These delicious shrimp are cooked to perfection. Making this dish at home is actually faster than going through the drive-through at a fast-food restaurant! The simplest method to cook shrimp is in the oven! This delicious baked shrimp dish is usually a hit; it is simple to modify with your favorite spices. The shrimp are always cooked properly, with a little of crunch on the exterior but yet lovely and delicate on the inside. And, like with all of the proteins in this series, this technique is completely flavor-adjustable, allowing you to use whatever spices or marinades you choose.