What Everyone Should Know about Prediabetes w/ Alice Figueroa
Prediabetes rates have been rising and there’s so much confusion and stigma associated with the diagnosis. Today we’re talking with dietitian friend Alice Figueroa about what prediabetes is and the importance of a compassionate and individualized approach to treatment. Alice recently authored Prediabetes Diet and Action Plan and is passionate about promoting universal access to nutrition support, health services, and wholesome foods for all segments of society.foodheavenmadeeasy.com