Roadmap to success: Commissioner Odermann highlights behavioral health issues
Jun. 24—More than four weeks have passed since the Voices of Dickinson Series launched in The Press, highlighting the various concerns, comments and suggestions from the community on topics ranging from health, education, poverty, economy, tax, budget, crime and infrastructure. As part of this series of articles, The Press gathered information relating to those topics from our readers and polling participants and relayed those concerns to city officials.www.northwestgeorgianews.com