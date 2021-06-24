Lou Hoover used family funds on White House upgrade in Depression

Herbert Hoover, a senior at Stanford University in California majoring in geology, was surprised one day to see a girl in a geology lab. That pretty, blue-eyed girl was Lou Henry, a freshman majoring in geology. That was a rare sight indeed, and Hoover was quite smitten by that young lady. Herbert and Lou became friends, good friends, but, at that point, Lou had one goal in mind. That goal was to graduate from Stanford with a degree in geology. Herbert graduated and gained immediate success as a mining engineer. Lou continued working for three more years to reach her goal. She did just that. She was graduated in 1898, the first women to receive an AB degree in geology from Stanford University.