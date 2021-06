AVON — Avon baseball coach Rob Fries loves him some pitching and defense when it comes to post-season baseball. He got a big dose of that Tuesday in Avon. Fries watched what he called, “the best defensive game I’ve ever been a part of” as Avon senior lefty Jake Jones tossed nine innings of one-hit baseball, striking out 13 batters and walking three as the No. 3 seeded Braves nipped No. 5 Addison 1-0 in nine innings for the Section V Class C1 title in Avon.