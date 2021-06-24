Best Large Car Buys of 2021 According to Kelley Blue Book

June 18, 2021 - IRVINE, Calif. - This weekend America will collectively celebrate dear old dad, and while it may be uncommon to give a car as a Father’s Day gift, it can be fun to dream. Perhaps it’s not as much of a far-away concept if you recently got a huge work bonus, a big stimulus check has you feeling generous, or you were lucky enough to win the lottery. Regardless of the circumstances, to gift dad a new car you might need guidance on which models to consider. To help as you’re dreaming about spoiling the father figure in your life with the gift of a new ride, the editors at Kelley Blue Book recently named the 10 Coolest Father’s Day Cars Under $30,000 for 2021. The affordable new cars and SUVs on this list would be perfect for the rugged dad, the sporty dad or any dad in between. To keep this fun roundup realistic and somewhat attainable, all of the featured cars and SUVs have a Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price of under $30,000.