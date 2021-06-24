Mudbugs return home, celebrating Robertson Cup Championship

Less than 24 hours after winning their second Robertson Cup, the Shreveport Mudbugs arrived home. The magnitude of what they've accomplished has started to set in for players like captain David Breazeale, "It's hard to describe. When it happens right away, it doesn't really sink in until you get to hoist that cup. When we raised it and had all the guys there together it was one of the most amazing feelings I've ever had playing hockey."