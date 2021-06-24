Cancel
Harmony, NC

Community prayer set for June 29 in Harmony

By Submitted
 5 days ago

Birthday wishes to the following: Linda Leonard on June 27; Eddie Lou Keller on June 29; Kathy Chaffin and Kent Reed on June 30; and Gina Smith on July 1. Best wishes to the following couples celebrating an anniversary: Doug and Debbie Prevette on June 26; Mike and Pamela Branham on June 27; and Norman and Louise Spry and David and Dawn Allen on June 29. If you would like a birthday or anniversary listed, please do not hesitate to contact me.

