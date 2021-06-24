Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crescent City, CA

Police Searching for Suspect Believed to Have Had Unlawful Sex With a Minor; He May Be in the Eureka Area

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation from the Facebook page of the Crescent City Police Department:. Request for public assistance – Warrant Suspect- please share:. The Crescent City Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating Constancio Gutierrez-Pelayo (age27). There is an active warrant for his arrest for a violation of 261.5 (d) PC, unlawful sex with a minor. Gutierrez-Pelayo fled the Crescent City area when CCPD Officers attempted to contact him for a statement. We have had reports of him possibly camping in the Curry County, Oregon area or staying in the Eureka area.

kymkemp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent City, CA
State
California State
Eureka, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Crescent City, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex#Ccpd#Dnso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...