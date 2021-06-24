Police Searching for Suspect Believed to Have Had Unlawful Sex With a Minor; He May Be in the Eureka Area

Information from the Facebook page of the Crescent City Police Department:. Request for public assistance – Warrant Suspect- please share:. The Crescent City Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating Constancio Gutierrez-Pelayo (age27). There is an active warrant for his arrest for a violation of 261.5 (d) PC, unlawful sex with a minor. Gutierrez-Pelayo fled the Crescent City area when CCPD Officers attempted to contact him for a statement. We have had reports of him possibly camping in the Curry County, Oregon area or staying in the Eureka area.