Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund

By Marc Jones
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON/WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - Plans for a new IMF “Resilience and Sustainability” fund that would expand its support to dozens more vulnerable countries gained key international backing on Thursday ahead of crucial meetings.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva this month proposed the new trust to allow rich countries to channel some of their new IMF reserves to poor and middle-income counterparts ravaged by COVID or climate change.

“This is something we certainly support” said Lars Jensen, a senior economist on the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the author of a new report on how the IMF’s new funding should be directed.

The UNDP estimates the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), which is also expected to play a key role in a voluntary redistribution of new ‘Special Drawing Rights’ (SDRs) money, is only open to 55 of the world’s 82 most debt-vulnerable developing economies.

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations alone will receive $283 billion of the overall $650 billion SDR allocation. All “high-income” countries will get $438 billion, whereas 75 of the poorest countries will get $62 billion among them.

The COVID crisis is expected to leave 47 of the 82 vulnerable countries with gross debt already above levels deemed sustainable.

Additionally, nine of the 10 most climate-change vulnerable countries are also highly debt-vulnerable developing economies.

“As a possible development objective of an SDR channelling to vulnerable countries, it would be natural to target climate due to its global implications,” Jensen said, adding that the fund could even bulked up by leveraging it in borrowing markets.

G7 leaders have already signalled their backing here to redistribute $100 billion of the new SDR money. Georgieva has said that China has expressed interest in participating and that she expected other major emerging economies to do the same.

The IMF’s executive board will meet on Friday on the next steps and finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies will discuss the SDR reallocation issue when they meet in Venice in July.

Scott Morris of the Center for Global Development said funding for the proposed new IMF trust was already earmarked in the U.S. Treasury’s recent budget request to Congress, underscoring Washington’s support.

The U.S. Treasury is working closely with the IMF to explore options and design mechanisms for channelling SDRs to vulnerable countries, one U.S. Treasury official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

“The IMF’s proposed Resilience and Sustainability Trust is one of the options under discussion,” the official said, without elaborating on other options.

Jensen said he hoped the new fund would also give debt-strained countries who have so far resisted restructuring their debt for fear of losing access to borrowing markets, a safety net to take that step.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Covid#Climate Change#Covid#Prgt#The Group Of Seven Lrb#Sdr#Imf#The Group Of 20#The U S Treasury#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Advocacydevex.com

IMF head 'optimistic' about donation pace for $50B COVID-19 proposal

The International Monetary Fund says it has secured about a third of the $35 billion in grants from public, private, and multilateral donors that it called for last month as part of a sweeping proposal to end the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring a faster rollout of vaccines. “We obviously have...
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

BANK OF JAPAN TO INVEST FUND TO BATTLE CLIMATE CHANGE

• As per the statement, the Bank of Japan will he releasing a preliminary outline of its plan at its upcoming policy-setting meeting scheduled in July. According to a statement issued by the Bank of Japan on June 18, it has decided to invest a fund in order to help efforts to address climate change. The Japan's central bank said that the investment would provide funds to financial institutions for loans t....
Public Healthnewagebd.net

New Zealand economy back to pre-Covid levels

New Zealand's economy posted better-than-expected growth of 1.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021, official data showed Thursday, with analysts saying activity was back at pre-coronavirus levels. The expansion in January-March this year exceeded forecasts of a 0.5 percent rise and reversed a 1.0 percent contraction in the final...
Worldgript.ie

IMF: Government’s Climate Bill to cost a staggering €20 billion….per year

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that the cost of implementing the Government’s Climate Action Bill will cost €20 billion annually for next 10 years. That’s ten times the cost of the National Children’s Hospital at €1.74 billion or almost twice the amount of revenue generated annually by Irelands Corporation Tax at approximately €12 billion.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

IMF backs loose Swiss monetary policy, hails pandemic response

ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund backed the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) expansive monetary policy, which aims to rein in the safe-haven Swiss franc, in an annual economic review released on Monday. “Directors agreed that monetary policy should remain accommodative, with clear communication to help anchor inflation...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

IMF says Africa urgently needs vaccines to halt repeated COVID waves

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections in Africa will likely exceed previous peaks within days, underscoring an urgent need to accelerate vaccine supplies and financing to the region, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday. Georgieva said in a blog posting with IMF Africa Department director...
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

World Bank raises China growth outlook to 8.5%

BEIJING (AP) — The World Bank raised its forecast of China’s economic growth this year to 8.5% from 8.1% and said Tuesday that a full recovery requires progress in vaccinations against the coronavirus. The report adds to positive signs for China, the first major economy to rebound from the pandemic....
United Nationscgdev.org

A New IMF Facility to Support the Green Transition?

Climate change poses extraordinary threats to macroeconomic stability and global prosperity, and since the IMF’s purpose is to foster both objectives, its help in addressing these threats is central to its mandate. While the IMF is focusing on how to adapt its policy advice, a strong case can be made too for launching a new lending instrument: a Green Transition Facility.
Energy Industrywealthmanagement.com

Gates-Backed Climate Fund Invests in Sealing Leaky Buildings

(Bloomberg)—A company with technology to better insulate buildings raised $22 million from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a fund backed by Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates that invests in climate solutions. Ohio-based Aeroseal LLC helps improve energy efficiency in homes and offices by injecting a fog of sealant particles into roofs and...
Businesscloudnewsmag.com

IMF says Nigeria is gradually recovering from the impact of Covid-19

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Nigeria has said that the Nigerian economy is gradually beginning to witness some recovery from the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This could be attributed to some of the fiscal and monetary policies put in place by the Federal Government to curb...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

G20 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic

MATERA, Italy, June 29 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-day gathering in the heat-soaked southern city of...
EnvironmentRolling Stone

New Tech to Tackle the Climate Crisis

Here are seven emerging technologies that could help us kick the carbon habit. Climate change can make us feel hopeless. From superstorms and megafires to melting ice caps and rising seas, the ravages of global warming are only getting worse. If human activity is driving us to the brink, the good news is that humans are also developing and deploying new technologies that can help the world kick the carbon habit. We already have affordable, market-ready solutions like solar, wind, and hydropower — the massive deployment of which could make America carbon neutral by 2050. And there are new technologies on the near horizon that could accelerate our trajectory toward a green future. What follows are seven advances — from electric planes to “green” cement to tidal-power generation — that could make modern living more sustainable for our only planet.
WorldWNMT AM 650

Sudan to cut government spending, increase social spending

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan will cut its government spending and increase social spending, the cabinet said on Saturday, after completing a raft of rapid economic reforms this month that threaten to compound pressures on the majority of the population. Earlier this month, Sudan fully removed subsidies on car petrol and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Sudan crosses last hurdle towards debt relief - Sudanese official

(Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s executive board has decided that Sudan has reached the decision point for the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, a Sudanese finance ministry official said late on Monday, meaning the country can begin receiving relief on its more than $50 billion in debt. A...