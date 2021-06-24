Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Courage the Cowardly Dog' Revived for 'Scooby-Doo' Crossover Movie

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything old is new again, and Warner Brothers are bringing back a classic cartoon for a new movie. Warner Brothers Home Entertainment announced that they would be reviving Courage the Cowardly Dog, the subject of the beloved Cartoon Network show that ran from 1999-2002, for a crossover movie with Scooby-Doo. Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog will hit DVD and Digital on September 14 and will be a totally new adventure for this canine crew.

popculture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Welker
Person
Kate Micucci
Person
Matthew Lillard
Person
Jeff Bergman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooby Doo#Courage The Cowardly Dog#Fred Jones#Digital#Scooby Doo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Statham’s New Movie Is A Huge Hit On Streaming

Over the last decade, Jason Statham‘s star has ascended to arguably its highest point ever, thanks largely to his involvement in a string of big budget blockbusters. For one, he took second billing behind Sylvester Stallone in all three entries in the Expendables franchise, which combined to earn over $800 million at the box office.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel Vs. DC Crossover Movie Isn't Impossible, James Gunn Had Casual Talks with Both Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn continues to hold out hope for one day helming a Marvel/DC crossover epic, even revealing that casual conversations have taken place behind the scenes. Responding to a fan on social media who asked whether "there's even a remote chance we ever see a big blockbuster crossover", Gunn provided a realistic response that will temper expectations, but could not help leaving the door slightly ajar.
MoviesAOL Corp

Why the new Velma in Mindy Kaling's 'Scooby-Doo' has so many so upset

When a Warner Bros. representative announced last week that “Scooby-Doo” character Velma Dinkley would be reprised as East Asian in Mindy Kaling’s new adult HBO Max show, Twitter went into a frenzy with racist and Scooby traditionalist comments. “Well she’s not Velma then is she,” one person tweeted. “velma’s not...
TV SeriesNews On 6

News Of Mindy Kaling’s ‘Scooby Doo’ Spinoff Spurs Reactions

Mindy Kaling is set to star in a new "Scooby Doo" spinoff series called "Velma" on HBO Max. Kaling will play the titular character, the brainiac of Mystery Inc. But months after the original announcement, some are criticizing the choice – with some making racist arguments against it. Kaling will...
Moviesfilm-book.com

FREE GUY (2021) Movie Trailer 3: Ryan Reynolds Tries to Save His Digital World by Finding His Courage in Shawn Levy’s Film

The third movie trailer for Free Guy (2021) has been released by 20th Century Fox. Shawn Levy‘s Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Camille Kostek, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Britne Oldford, Owen Burke, Aaron W Reed, Jamaal Burcher, Kayla Rae Vesce, Leah Procito, Sophie Levy, David Arthur Sousa, and Kenneth Israel.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

James Gunn tells fans he’s ‘casually’ spoken to people in DC and Marvel about blockbuster crossover movie

James Gunn has disclosed that he “casually” spoke to people in charge at Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC regarding a big blockbuster crossover. “I would love for it to happen,” he wrote during a Q&A on Twitter, adding that he doesn’t think it’s likely but at the same time he doesn’t think it’s an impossibility, either. The 50-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy director also mentioned that “constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting” to him than “a strong story.”In a subsequent tweet, he revealed that he finds it “disconcerting” that many people seem more interested in “crossovers,...
Moviestoofab.com

James Gunn Has Talked to Marvel and DC About a Possible Crossover Movie

The director has worked within both superhero universes, bringing Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" and DC's "The Suicide Squad" to the big screen. When it comes to the big screen, very few people can say they've been a part of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and whatever we're calling DC's loosely connected series of films these days.
Moviesboxden.com

Scooby Doo X Courage Animated Film otw

COURAGE WAS DARK AF!! BRO. Last edited by CALViiiN; 06-24-2021 at 08:24 AM.. COURAGE WAS DARK AF!! BRO. But that's what made it fire. Last edited by The NightFox; 06-24-2021 at 08:42 AM.. 2 days ago. 1 K. 375. 2 days ago. 19 K. 2 K. Hoggystyle said. Remember that...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Thelma & Louise screenwriter is reviving the movie for Broadway

Thelma & Louise screenwriter Callie Khouri has revealed that a Broadway musical based on the movie is in the early stages of development. She's remaining vague about what the musical might look like, but she has described it as a reimagination of her original story. "It’s a completely different animal,"...
TV Seriesadafruit.com

No Scooby-Doo Or Mystery Van In Mindy Kaling’s Velma Adult Animated Comedy

Although I’m a huge fan of the original Scooby Doo cartoon series (who isn’t?), I have to admit, I like when creators diverge from source material and make a project their own. When it works, it works so much better than just trying to recreate old magic. Excited to see where Mindy Kaling takes us on this one! Via toonado.com.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

12 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Cruella And Batman: The Long Halloween

There are a dozen new titles arriving on VOD this week and, as always, there’s plenty of variety on offer. Animated movies featuring iconic characters, sequels nobody asked for, international box office phenomenons and Disney live-action remakes are all present and accounted for, along with the standard selection of low-budget genre titles.
MoviesCollider

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts': Beast Wars Crossovers, New Autobots, and Everything We Learned About the New Movie

The seventh official film in the Transformers franchise has now unveiled an official title — Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — but there are a lot more details that have been revealed for fans to get excited over (and speculate about). Collider had the opportunity to participate in a virtual press conference for the movie, with Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. in attendance as well as producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. From new factions to when the film is set to new character details and more, here's what we know so far about the upcoming movie which is currently set for a June 24, 2022 release.