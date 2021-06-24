'Courage the Cowardly Dog' Revived for 'Scooby-Doo' Crossover Movie
Everything old is new again, and Warner Brothers are bringing back a classic cartoon for a new movie. Warner Brothers Home Entertainment announced that they would be reviving Courage the Cowardly Dog, the subject of the beloved Cartoon Network show that ran from 1999-2002, for a crossover movie with Scooby-Doo. Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog will hit DVD and Digital on September 14 and will be a totally new adventure for this canine crew.popculture.com