'Courage the Cowardly Dog' Revived for 'Scooby-Doo' Crossover Movie

The seventh official film in the Transformers franchise has now unveiled an official title — Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — but there are a lot more details that have been revealed for fans to get excited over (and speculate about). Collider had the opportunity to participate in a virtual press conference for the movie, with Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. in attendance as well as producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. From new factions to when the film is set to new character details and more, here's what we know so far about the upcoming movie which is currently set for a June 24, 2022 release.