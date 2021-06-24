Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rain develops early along coast

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook up overnight and Thursday night for the Full Strawberry Moon. It is officially full Thursday at 1:40 PM. Some patchy fog is possible in the morning, but will burn off quickly. Rain will begin to develop along the coast in the morning and spread to the North during the day. Some rain and storms possible Metro around Noon. There is a lot of moisture in the air, and storms will be slow movers. There is the potential for locally heavy rain where storms develop. Not everyone will get rain. Expect a similar forecast Friday. Lows will be in the mid 70s to near 80. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances look to be higher Sunday as we get a surge of tropical moisture.

www.wdsu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Strawberry Moon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWIFR

FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding, severe t-storms viable concerns in spots through Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the Stateline’s been suffering through another spell of bad luck when it comes to getting any meaningful relief from the drought that has gripped the region of late, all hope has not been lost. An atmosphere immensely rich with moisture is in place over the region, as dew points have surged to some of the highest levels we’ve seen all year. It’s most certainly an uncomfortable, if not downright unbearable environment, though its also one that lends itself to the potential for some very healthy rainfall.
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Tropical Storm Danny Makes Landfall Along the South Carolina Coast

Tropical Storm Danny has made landfall. Showers and thunderstorms will continue with Danny into Tuesday in the Southeast. Tropical Storm Danny has made landfall in South Carolina as a 40 mph tropical storm. Danny's center moved ashore just before 8 p.m. EDT Monday on Pritchards Island, South Carolina, north of...
EnvironmentWLWT 5

Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall along South Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Danny made landfall Monday evening on South Carolina's coast, threatening to dump several inches of rain on parts of the Southeast as it blusters inland. Only hours after forming offshore, Danny had top sustained winds of 40 mph as it moved ashore just north of Hilton Head on Pritchards Island, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It added that Danny was expected to rapidly weaken over land as it heads into the Southeast on a track through parts of Georgia.
EnvironmentWMUR.com

Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall along South Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Danny made landfall Monday evening on South Carolina's coast, threatening to dump several inches of rain on parts of the Southeast as it blusters inland. Only hours after forming offshore, Danny had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) as it moved ashore just north of Hilton Head on Pritchards Island, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It added that Danny was expected to rapidly weaken over land as it heads into the Southeast on a track through parts of Georgia.
EnvironmentWGAL

Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall along South Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Danny made landfall Monday evening on South Carolina's coast, threatening to dump several inches of rain on parts of the Southeast as it blusters inland. Only hours after forming offshore, Danny had top sustained winds of 40 mph as it moved ashore just north of Hilton Head on Pritchards Island, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It added that Danny was expected to rapidly weaken over land as it heads into the Southeast on a track through parts of Georgia.