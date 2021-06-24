Rain develops early along coast

Look up overnight and Thursday night for the Full Strawberry Moon. It is officially full Thursday at 1:40 PM. Some patchy fog is possible in the morning, but will burn off quickly. Rain will begin to develop along the coast in the morning and spread to the North during the day. Some rain and storms possible Metro around Noon. There is a lot of moisture in the air, and storms will be slow movers. There is the potential for locally heavy rain where storms develop. Not everyone will get rain. Expect a similar forecast Friday. Lows will be in the mid 70s to near 80. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances look to be higher Sunday as we get a surge of tropical moisture.