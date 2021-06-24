New indictment details NJ Oath Keeper’s role in Capitol attack

Federal authorities claim tattoo artist from Hackettstown played key role in militia group’s actions on Jan. 6. On Jan. 5, Roberto Minuta packed up his “battle gear” — which included tactical gloves, ballistic goggles, bear spray and a radio with an earpiece, according to court records. He then jumped in his car, drove down from his Hackettstown home to Washington D.C. and checked into the Hilton Garden Inn in Vienna, Virginia, where he stayed with Stewart Rhodes, founder and leader of the notorious Oath Keepers militia group.