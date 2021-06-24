Get To Know Your Local Farms: Mullis Family Farm

MINT HILL, NC – It’s the end of the school year. The time has come to exhale and unwind. Although June 20th marks the first day of summer, many families have already started to enjoy summer break. However, there is something that we need to keep in mind as we enjoy this well deserved vacation. Our children do need to continue to be mentally stimulated and engaged during the summer. We want to prevent summer slide. What is summer slide? Summer slide is the loss of academic skill or knowledge during summer break. How can we prevent summer slide? We can prevent it by creating fun and meaningful activities for our children. Have your child read at least 20 to 30 minutes a day. Maintain writing skills by having your child keep a summer journal to chronicle their summer adventures. They can include ticket stubs, brochures and other keepsakes to put in their summer journal. Children who are still learning how to write can develop their motor skills by using a whiteboard or chalkboard to learn how to write their letters. Incorporate math into summer learning. Teach your child how to count coins. Show your child how to tell time on an analog clock. Measure out ingredients while baking. Lastly, challenge your child to think outside of the box. Put puzzles together, do word searches and board games like Scrabble. Like and follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation at our learning center.