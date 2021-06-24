Cancel
The Mint Hill Times

Get To Know Your Local Farms: Mullis Family Farm

By Mary Beth Foster
 5 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – If you want truly local beef, Mullis Family Farm is the place to go. Dale Mullis raises Holsteins on 14 acres located on Arlington Church Road. “As a kid, my mom and daddy would get baby calves, and I would raise them on a bottle,” says Mullis. “It was a little bit of extra money for me as a kid, and I was doing the same thing for my kids. I would get the baby bull calves for my kids to raise, and then they’d sell them and it’d be their money, a little something for them to do and get a sense of responsibility.”

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

