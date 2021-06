We made a juicy steak cooked in a pan with butter, rosemary and garlic. As you will see in the video. Once we cooked the steak the way we wanted, we let the steak rest. We immediately added to the same pan the cut mushrooms and let the mushrooms cook in the same pan the steak was prepared. By cooking the mushrooms in the same pan, you let the mushrooms getting the same flavor as your steak. With mushrooms, you need to make sure not to overcook them, as they will shrink and have no taste if they are overcooked. Watch the video and make yourself a nice Steak & Mushroom at home 😋