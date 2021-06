The first half of Game 1 was a struggle for Atlanta, as they posted eight turnovers and at one point were 1-for-11 from three. However, the Hawks got a whole lot from Trae Young. The point guard was masterful, dropping 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting to go with four assists. The Bucks continued to allow him to get to his floater due to Brook Lopez’s inability to play anything but drop coverage in pick and roll.