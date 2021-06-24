Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce Announces Scholarship Winners 6.23.21
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of thisyear’s Chamber sponsored scholarships. Three students, who are residents of Mint Hill, arechosen each spring by a Chamber committee. The College Scholarship Program, instituted by the 2014 Board of Directors, is made possible by the support of Mint Hill Chamber members, the business community, and the success of its annual Golf Classic.www.minthilltimes.com