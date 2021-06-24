Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce Announces Scholarship Winners 6.23.21

We are so proud of your accomplishments; I am more than excited to see what your future holds! For the last few years, I have witnessed so many of you grow into exemplary young adults. I have been more than impressed with your initiative, leadership, and compassion. There is no greater gift for a principal than to have such amazing students to work with every day! The class of 2021 may have been the best group I’ve ever worked with! I cannot wait to see you all again and know that you will always be a part of the QGHS story and part of the foundation for what we are building!