Mint Hill, NC

Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce Announces Scholarship Winners 6.23.21

By Mint Hill Chamber
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 5 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of thisyear’s Chamber sponsored scholarships. Three students, who are residents of Mint Hill, arechosen each spring by a Chamber committee. The College Scholarship Program, instituted by the 2014 Board of Directors, is made possible by the support of Mint Hill Chamber members, the business community, and the success of its annual Golf Classic.

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

Mint Hill, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its first Ribbon Cutting in over a Year

MINT HILL, NC – Holly Seagle, owner of Rustic Root, celebrated her long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony. “It was great seeing members support each other,” said Paige McKinney, Executive Director of the MHCC. Commissioner Mike Cochran encouraged everyone to support local and to stop by Rustic Root Home Decor and More to find wonderful vintage and seasonal home decor. Kim Rhodarmer, Chamber President, remarked on Holly’s perseverance of holding on to her dream, after initially opening her doors just three days before Covid closed her down.
Charlotte, NC
The Mint Hill Times

A weekly focus on local business and our Chamber of Commerce

Congratulations Mint Hill Chamber Scholarship Program Winners!. Lena Ayesh from Independence High School will be attending University of North Carolina at Greensboro, studying International and Global Affairs and Development. Makayla Brown from Independence High School will be attending Appalachian State University, studying Cell/Molecular Biology. Taylor Clawson from Independence High School...
Mint Hill, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Chamber Of Commerce June Member Luncheon

MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, June 15, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. MHCC Board of Directors President and Kim Rhodarmer (Servant’s Heart) welcomed members to the luncheon. Director Navondria Huggins (Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care) led the group in prayer, and Director Phil Angelo (Leisure Travel Experts) led the Pledge of Allegiance. Blakley Atkins of of Farm Bureau NC received a new member plaque, and the Chamber welcomed five additional new members who were not present at the luncheon: Benjie Greene (Black’s Tire & Auto Service), Maria Frey (Pottery 51), Dawson Modern Dentistry, Mint Hill Orthodontics and Mint Hill Wealth.
Posted by
The Mint Hill Times

Get To Know Your Local Farms: Mullis Family Farm

MINT HILL, NC – If you want truly local beef, Mullis Family Farm is the place to go. Dale Mullis raises Holsteins on 14 acres located on Arlington Church Road. “As a kid, my mom and daddy would get baby calves, and I would raise them on a bottle,” says Mullis. “It was a little bit of extra money for me as a kid, and I was doing the same thing for my kids. I would get the baby bull calves for my kids to raise, and then they’d sell them and it’d be their money, a little something for them to do and get a sense of responsibility.”
Mint Hill, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Garret Vickers Earns Eagle Scout Honors

MINT HILL, NC – Garret Vickers of Scout Troop 140 recently celebrated earning his Eagle Scout Achievement Award on June 12, 2021. Vickers accomplished all the Eagle Scout requirements when he earned the Eagle rank. At the ceremony, the Marine Corps League, Detachment 750 Kelles White, former Commandant presented the young man with a Citizenship Citation and a Challenge Coin. The American Legion Post 555 Commander presented him with the Post Citizenship Medal and Citation along with a Certificate of Achievement from the National Commander.
Mint Hill, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Area JROTC Programs Soar With Accomplishments

MINT HILL, NC – In our local area, two JROTC programs have made substantial gains this school year even under very difficult circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Army JROTC Cadets at Butler High School received the highest CMS JROTC Award by winning their 5th straight Top Superintendent’s Cup “Gold Award.” This includes three areas of achievement based on an entire year’s performance. First is competitions, then overall performance, and finally character.
Mint Hill, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Arts Hold Reception For Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center Summer Art Show

MINT HILL, NC – On Friday, June 4, Mint Hill Arts welcomed the public to the gallery for the Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center Summer Art Show Reception. “This is our first big-time reception since ‘you know what!’” joked Mint Hill Arts’ President David McGee as he welcomed the crowd. Technically the second in-person reception since COVID restrictions loosened, the first was attended by only 7 or 8 people. In contrast, Mint Hill Arts planned for 50 guests for Friday’s reception, and the crowd that showed up did not disappoint.
Mint Hill, NC
The Mint Hill Times

MOMS Club Of Mint Hill Annual Banquet

MINT HILL, NC – On Thursday, June 10, the MOMS Club of Mint Hill held their annual banquet at Pour 64 in Mint Hill Village. Traditionally held in June, the MOMS Club Annual Banquet marks the end of the club’s fiscal year and the transition to a new leadership board. This year, it also marked an official return to in-person gatherings, which had largely been suspended since March of 2020.
Charlotte, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Novant Health Seeking Entertainers, Food Truck vendors for Welcome Back Fest Street Festivals

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is actively seeking local entertainers and food truck vendors who represent the unique diversity of the communities it serves to participate in the Welcome Back Fest street festivals in Charlotte, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem this summer. Entertainers of all backgrounds are invited to apply at https://www.welcomebackfest2021.com/entertainers/. All...
Mint Hill, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Rocky River Graduation Edition

To my Raven Scholars, Congratulations! I am so proud of your dedication and resilience. You are now embarking on a new journey as a graduate of Rocky River High School. As I reflect on your path this year, I admire your ability to face adversity and move forward. May your years ahead continue to be characterized by perseverance, commitment, and success. You are braver. You are stronger. You are smarter. You are forever a Raven. I wish you the very best of luck and look forward to all that you will accomplish in the future. All the best to the Class of 2021!
Union County, NC
The Mint Hill Times

A Senior Year Like No Other

CHARLOTTE – When the Class of 2021 entered high school, they could not have imagined a senior year like this one. Even last spring in the thick of full-time remote learning, this group of then-juniors could not have foreseen how COVID-19 would color the entirety of their senior year. COVID-19...
Education
The Mint Hill Times

Queens Grant Graduation Edition

We are so proud of your accomplishments; I am more than excited to see what your future holds! For the last few years, I have witnessed so many of you grow into exemplary young adults. I have been more than impressed with your initiative, leadership, and compassion. There is no greater gift for a principal than to have such amazing students to work with every day! The class of 2021 may have been the best group I’ve ever worked with! I cannot wait to see you all again and know that you will always be a part of the QGHS story and part of the foundation for what we are building!