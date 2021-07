MONTREAL -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to accomplish what has only been done once in the history of the NHL: win the Stanley Cup against the Canadiens in Montreal. That was done by the Calgary Flames in 1989, and 32 years later, the Lightning will try to add their name to the record books when they play the Canadiens in Game 4 at Bell Centre on Monday (8 p.m. ET; NBC, CBC, SN TVAS).