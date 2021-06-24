A&M adds highly touted baseball transfer from Arizona State

New Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle has been busy since being hired by the Aggies earlier this month. However, since he came on board during college baseball's post season, it was through that it would be difficult for him to bring in any new coaches or players (via the NCAA transfer portal) as potential targets might on teams who were still be playing. Nonetheless, Schlossnagle still managed to bring on well-respected recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain from LSU after it was announced that Tigers' head coach Paul Mainieri was stepping down and then today Arizona State hitting coach Michael Earley was said to be headed to College Station as well.