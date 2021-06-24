UMaine to unveil plaque honoring WWII vets

ONTARIO — As Rev. Tim Brewer led an invocation at the local reception for the unveiling of the new U.S. Postal Service commemorative “Go For Broke” stamp, the pastor of the Ontario Nazarene Church acknowledged that the day may have come with mixed emotions for some. The Forever Stamp commemorates the tens of thousands of second-generation Japanese Americans, also known as Nisei, who served in various branches of the United States military in World War II, including the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and the 100th Infantry Battalion — a segregated Japanese American unit — and the Military Intelligent Service. While the Nisei fought in the war for the U.S., many of their families were incarcerated in internment camps, as a result of Executive Order 9066, which U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt enacted shortly after Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japan on Dec. 7, 1941.