Op-Ed: ‘Affordable care’ should not be a loan
Medicaid premiums for enrollees older than 55 are subject to estate recovery by the state after their death. The American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March moved the Affordable Care Act several steps closer to fulfilling the promise in its name: affordable health coverage for all. Federal subsidies for health plans obtained in the ACA marketplace have been boosted at every income level, and there is no income cap on eligibility for subsidies. While these subsidy increases are enacted only through 2022, President Biden has called on Congress to make them permanent.