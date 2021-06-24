Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Op-Ed: ‘Affordable care’ should not be a loan

By Andrew Sprung
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 5 days ago

Medicaid premiums for enrollees older than 55 are subject to estate recovery by the state after their death. The American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March moved the Affordable Care Act several steps closer to fulfilling the promise in its name: affordable health coverage for all. Federal subsidies for health plans obtained in the ACA marketplace have been boosted at every income level, and there is no income cap on eligibility for subsidies. While these subsidy increases are enacted only through 2022, President Biden has called on Congress to make them permanent.

www.njspotlight.com
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Medicaid Services#Nursing Home#The American Rescue Plan#Congress#Getcoverednj#Fpl#Dmahs#Ltss#Aca Medicaid#Macpac#Chip Payment And#Access Commission#Dhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Rule change could ease insurance burden for parents

NJ vote would allow Medicaid patients to be treated at specialty hospitals out of state. Deb Acerno’s five-year-old daughter has a long history with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was born with more than two dozen complex medical issues and spent the first 18 months of her life. While...
POTUSWashington Post

The Affordable Care Act is still not enough

The Supreme Court’s 7-to-2 decision Thursday upholding the Affordable Care Act seemingly puts a stake in the heart of Republicans’ decade-long effort to do away with Barack Obama’s signature health-care reform. But this victory comes with a major asterisk: The battle to preserve the ACA doesn’t mark the end of...
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Supreme Court again upholds Affordable Care Act

The nation's highest court dismissed a lawsuit opposing the health law, keeping health insurance coverage in place for millions of Americans. The Affordable Care Act has survived its third Supreme Court challenge. The nation’s highest court dismissed a lawsuit opposing the health law, keeping health insurance coverage in place for millions of Americans. The justices, by a 7-to-2 vote, left the entire law intact when they ruled that Texas and other Republican-led states failed to show they were harmed by the Affordable Care Act.
HealthExecutiveBiz

Unissant to Provide Services for CMS Medical Record Submission Platform; Manish Malhotra Quoted

Unissant has received a $37.4 million contract to support the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ online medical record transfer system used in payment reviews. The digital company said Friday it will provide software development, testing, cloud migration and hosting support as well as software maintenance services in support of the Electronic Submission of Medical Documentation platform.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Dental, vision and hearing benefits for Medicare

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many working-age people assume that Medicare covers just about every kind of health care that an older person may need. Some of the biggest gaps involve dental, vision and hearing services. Medicare does not cover dental cleanings or root canals. It doesn’t cover everyday eyeglasses and contact lenses. It doesn’t cover hearing aids.
U.S. Politicsmcafeetaft.com

Nevertheless, the Affordable Care Act persisted

On June 17, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in California v. Texas on a challenge to the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). This was the third major challenge to the ACA since it was enacted in 2010. In this case, several states and two individual...
POTUSWashington Post

Some states are cutting off emergency food-assistance programs and making it harder to qualify

States around the country are attempting to make it harder for needy families to access federal food-assistance programs. Republican lawmakers in Ohio, Arizona, Arkansas, Missouri, Montana and others have proposed more restrictive policies to qualify for food assistance, cutting off benefits to those who have saved a little money or who drive a halfway decent car, or adding paperwork requirements to document tiny changes in income and efforts to find work.
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Group calls for affordable health care

AUGUSTA — Members of the Maine People’s Alliance are encouraging lawmakers to use federal funding to combat long-term issues Mainers are facing. An advocate from the group said healthcare costs caused her to go bankrupt, so this legislation is personal to her. “People lost their job, they lost their health...
Health ServicesObserver-Reporter

OP-ED: More state funding needed for nursing homes

America is starting to reopen. It’s wonderful to see people reuniting with their loved ones after a year of isolation. Americans are traveling again. Sporting events, like the recent PGA Championship and NBA playoffs, are welcoming packed crowds. The exuberance at these events is heartwarming and a testament to the miracle of modern science and medicine that produced the COVID-19 vaccine.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden under increasing pressure to fire housing inspector general

President Biden is coming under increasing pressure to fire the inspector general at a housing finance agency more than two months after a government report determined she had created a toxic work environment and even retaliated against colleagues. Staffers in the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s Office of Inspector General told...
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Number Of Available Medicare Advantage Plans Increases

The number of Medicare Advantage plans available in the United States increased by 13 percent over the prior year according to data reported by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. There are now 3,500 Medicare Advantage (MA) plans nationally up 402 from 2020 according to the organization's latest analysis....
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Congress & Courtscommunityvoiceks.com

Maxine Waters Introduces Bill to Increase Payout to Exonerees by 40%

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) announced new legislation over the weekend that would increase payout amounts to exonerees. The legislation, called the Justice for Exonerees Act, would increase the amount of money wrongly convicted exonerees in the federal prison system receive by 40%, raising total yearly payouts to $70,000. Waters said...
Health Serviceshomehealthcarenews.com

Home Care Providers Are Becoming Less Dependent on Private Pay

Home care providers are increasingly working to diversify their payer mix, in some cases aggressively shifting away from predominantly private-pay revenue structures. Unlike most senior care providers working under Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance, home care agencies have typically operated within the private-pay model. In recent years, this has slowly begun to change.
Health Servicesopenminds.com

Health Coverage Under the Affordable Care Act: Enrollment Trends & State Estimates

On June 5, 2021, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' (HHS') Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) published this issue brief on enrollment trends and state estimates on health coverage under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA). This Issue Brief presents current estimates of enrollment in health insurance coverage obtained through the PPACA Marketplaces and the Medicaid expansion and the subsequent reductions in state-level uninsured rates since the PPACA was implemented in 2014 . . .