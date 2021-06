In ECIC III baseball action last week, Pioneer won two games in three starts. The Panthers are 5-7 in ECIC III and 6-8 overall. On June 8, visiting Depew defeated Pioneer, 14-4, in five innings at the Arcade Village Park. The Wildcats out-hit the Panthers, 13-8, and chased Brennan Hediger (three innings, one strikeout, four walks, eight hits), Brody Hopkins (two-thirds inning, one walk, two hits), Dylan Romance (one-third inning, three walks, one hit), and Zac Carder (one inning, three hits).