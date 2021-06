It was announced last week on Big Board Sports that there will be a new Hall of Fame in New York State. The sport that it will be acknowledged is hockey and rightfully so with the rich history of hockey not only in New York State as a whole but specifically here in the Capital Region. Barry Melrose was an obvious choice and we congratulated him on the show this morning. Listen to that interview above and hear his take on the Rangers new head coach, who is the favorite for the Stanley Cup now and why Barry Trotz may be the best coach in hockey right now.