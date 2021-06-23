UCM’s Online Master of Science in Education in Elementary Education Curriculum and Instruction Program Ranked #1 Nationally

WARRENSBURG, MO – The University of Central Missouri’s online Master of Science in Education (MSE) in Elementary Education Curriculum and Instruction has been ranked number one in the nation for 2021 by Intelligent.com. The program, which also has been ranked by other organizations in the past few years, including The Online Schools Report in 2020, was recognized for its quality and strength. Intelligent.com noted that its engaging online course framework prepares graduate students for the advancement of their professional careers.