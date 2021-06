Amanda Kloots is looking back on the last time she spoke with her late husband Nick Cordero. The Talk co-host, 39, relives her husband's battle with COVID-19 in her new book, Live Your Life. Before complications with COVID ultimately caused the Broadway actor's death at just 41, Kloots recalled dropping her husband off at the emergency room, as she and their now 2-year-old son Elvis were not allowed to accompany him due to pandemic precautions.