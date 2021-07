Three cartels in particular have been accused of some very heinous crimes over the past few years. Chip Roy represents the 21st district of Texas and has recently filed a bill that would designate three Mexican cartels as a FTO. Which stands for Foreign Terrorist Organization. The three cartels in question are the Cartels Jalisco Generation, the cartels Los Zetas, and the Reynosa faction of the Gulf Cartel. These three groups are causing quite the headache at the southern border.