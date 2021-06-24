Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Terrel Jackson

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Crime Stoppers of Houston’s annual Houston’s Heroes Awards Luncheon, which took place at the Royal Sonesta Hotel – in person, after more than a year of virtual-only events – brought 220 guests together, plus more online, to honor community heroes. Receiving awards were Houston police Commander James Dale, state Rep. Jim Murphy, Crime Stoppers’ board member Hazem Ahmed, H-E-B, Jerri Duddlesten Moore, Brigitte Kalai, and Lawrence and Linda Levy. The 2021 Dave Ward Media Excellence Award was awarded to Dave Strickland, Channel 2 news director. Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo joined virtually from his Miami PD office to congratulate Commander Dale and offer words of encouragement. The event, led by 99.1 radio host Dana Tyson, raised over $183,000 to fund public safety and crime prevention.