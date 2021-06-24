Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Terrel Jackson

Anderson Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the recent theft of a pickup truck. In the early morning hours of June 8, a vehicle was stolen from the gated and locked parking lot of Vacations-To-Go on Belton Highway in Williamston. A 2003 Ford F-350 pickup truck valued at $20,000 was stolen from the parking lot. In the process of taking the vehicle, those responsible rammed the locked gate with the pickup truck causing an additional $2,000 in property damage. Crime Stoppers is offering a $750 reward with the victim of the incident offering an additional $750 for a total reward of $1,500. Detectives with Anderson County Sheriff’s Office continue to follow leads in the case but are looking for information or witnesses who may be able to identify those involved and bring them to justice. If you have information about this case, please submit an anonymous tip to Anderson Area Crime Stoppers using one of these methods: