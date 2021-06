CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local couple is asking for help finding their beloved dog, Hurley, after he was stolen while in the back seat of a car after an apartment fire. Mackenzie Rhine said around 2 a.m. Sunday, their apartment on Meadowvista Drive caught fire due to a dryer issue. The fire was quickly put out, and the couple wanted to give their dogs a place to cool off while the smoke was clearing from the apartment.