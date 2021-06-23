Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Dr. Suhyun An Shares the Six Steps to Becoming an Author

By Ernest Hamilton
universityherald.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people have the ambition to become an author, but it is a complex undertaking. From outlining the basics of your book to filling in the details, being an author can be strenuous. The result of seeing your book in print is incredibly rewarding, and many people who have become authors go on to receive financial rewards.

www.universityherald.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Writing Skills#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Creative Writing
Related
Books & Literaturedanspapers.com

Schneps Webinars: Author Dr. Tina Funt Shares ‘The Doctor’s Secret’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Last Thursday, June 24, Dr. Tina Funt spoke about her 2019 novel The Doctor’s Secret in a webinar with Elizabeth Aloni. Dr. Funt is a medical and cosmetic dermatologist who has practiced in Garden City for 32 years. She resides in both Manhattan and Quogue. The Doctor’s Secret is her first book, though she has dreamed of writing for a long time, having received her degree in English literature at university before turning to medical school.
Hawkins, WILadysmith News

Hawkins author shares passion for fox

A Hawkins woman has published her first book about how to add a fox to your family. Author Dianne Hooker published Why Fox Not in May of this year and teaches readers what to expect when opening their hearts and homes to raising foxes. Hooker’s book is written for adults...
Seattle, WAKUOW

Author M. Leona Godin shares the trope-free history of 'blindness'

For years, society's general understanding of those who experience blindness was rooted in tropes found in pop culture and literature. Author and columnist M. Leola Godini aims to enlighten and broaden that understanding while confronting the perspectives of an “ocularcentric culture.”. In this talk, Godin shares her unique and intimate...
Books & Literaturethefallonpost.org

Book Review -- Whereabouts: A Novel by Jhumpa Lahiri

The unnamed narrator of this book is an unmarried, childless, middle-aged, city-dwelling woman who lives a quiet life with a satisfying career, interesting friends, and rich social life. Told in short chapters that don’t really need to even be read in order, we learn her father was a bit eccentric and she has a contentious relationship with her mother though that seems to be mellowing a bit with age. The reader follows the woman as she describes ordinary events and everyday experiences in what seems to be a stream-of-consciousness interior narrative. This is one of those character-driven, thoughtful, and beautifully written novels. Quietly brilliant.
Photographyfinehomesandliving.com

How To Become A Professional Photographer With Easy And Simple Steps

Becoming a professional photographer is no longer a mystery. Long are the days where professional photography was considered a private club because nowadays, the resources to get you there are ever-present all over the Internet. Here are some of the easiest steps you can take to become a professional photographer. Be sure to go through all of them.
Camden, MESun-Journal

Author to share first two books in mystery series

The Camden Public Library will welcome back writer Matt Cost (a.k.a. Matthew Langdon Cost) for a two-part book talk at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. This online event will serve as a launch for Cost’s new book “Wolfe Trap.” The novel is the first in a new series surrounding private investigator Clay Wolfe, in the fictional coastal town of Port Essex, Maine. The other book in the library presentation is Cost’s book, “Mainely Power,” which was selected by the Maine Humanities Council as its 2021 fiction choice for this summer’s statewide reading experience called “Read ME.” Cost will present both books in a Zoom program that is sure to get audiences to dive into these thrilling mysteries.
Internethackernoon.com

10 Steps To Become A Tech Influencer

Have you ever seen those people on Instagram or YouTube who have a large following and tell you about the latest tech gear or trends to watch out for? If you have ever seen people like Sara Dietschy, Marques Brownlee, Gary Vaynerchuk, Tim Ferris, Justine Ezarik, and so on, then you know they wield a great deal of power. But the truth is that these people all started off at the bottom and were no one special at some point. So if you have ever wanted to become a tech influencer, here are some things to consider.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Forbes

Six Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Books For Startup Success

Most people have a memorable book that has impacted their life in some way, inspiring them to achieve success, or helping them overcome personal challenges, and entrepreneurs are no different. Here, six business founders share the titles that helped them on their startup journeys. Inspired by a resilience. Sami Benchekroun...
Magnolia, ARCamden News

Local authors share information about newly published book

“We want students learning in real-world, practical ways, not book info. In a science classroom now, you should not see textbooks. They will be learning by doing, tinkering,” said Dr. Angela Stanford. Southern Arkansas University’s Dr. Stanford is one of three authors of a new educational book titled Tinkering with...
Career Development & Advicenewmilfordspectrum.com

5 steps and tools to become an innovative leader

Innovative leaders are able to transform ideas into different, unique and original products and services. These types of people are capable of imagining that things that are already done can be better. If what you want is to become an innovative leader , I am going to give you 5...
Harker Heights, TXbeltonjournal.com

Retired army veteran becomes successful children’s book author

Chentelle Merriman is a delightfully entertaining and eloquent local children’s book author who lives in Harker Heights and has published several children’s titles over the last several years. Ms. Merriman is a twenty-year army veteran who has since retired and wanted to flex her creative muscles and give back to the community with her God-given talent of writing and storytelling.
Books & LiteratureKATU.com

"Dr. Fauci" Author Kate Messner

She wrote the definitive picture-book biography of Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the most crucial figures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kate Messner, author of "Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor", joined us to share her new book. For more information about Kate and all her books,...
MarketingVillage Voice

Dr. Bao-Tran Nguyen Shares Her Insights On Developing Administrative Skills

Dr. Bao-Tran Nguyen is one of the most active dental practitioners on social media and the co-founder of the SmileCo brand of dental practices. During her extensive career Dr. Nguyen has also gone through the acquisition, growth, and sales process of dental practices several times. Along with her husband, Dr. Nathan Jeal, she has bought, built and sold multiple practices. This powerful duo also founded Fast Growth Practice, a private advising company for doctors.
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Six things I'd like my readers to know about me by Leah Mercer, author of Safe From Harm

Author Leah Mercer writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book Safe From Harm. I’m from Canada and I lived in Poland before settling in London. I lived in Poland for two years teaching English before deciding I really should think about going home and ‘settling down’. So, I went home and attempted to do just that. Eight months later, I moved to London! I love travelling and I couldn’t hack the Canadian winters any longer. Plus, London was in need of teachers at the time, so it seemed the ideal place for me. And even though I’m not teaching any longer, it still is! I’ve been here 17 years now.
Family RelationshipsLima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Time father, daughter shared was showered with grace

On Father’s Day this year, I was thinking about how it is often said that a father is the first man a daughter loves. She sees him as a pillar of strength, runs to him for protection when she is frightened and can almost always coax him to pamper her. It’s the beloved joy of being a daddy’s girl. For me, many of my fond childhood memories with my dad were the spontaneous weekend trips we took to Six Flags in Atlanta. Back in the golden days of the 1970s, the main roller coaster attraction of the theme park was the Great American Scream Machine, whose steep fall of 105 feet scared me out of my wits. Dad and I would raise our arms and scream and laugh throughout the two-minute ride that went 57 miles per hour, turtle-time by today’s standards. After making our rounds to the other popular rides like the Log Jamboree and the Dodge City Bumper Cars, we’d head back to Athens and stop for dinner at our favorite spot: Ponderosa Steakhouse. Dad always ordered a garden salad and a well-done sirloin topped off with A-1 sauce. I became a steak lover, too, and I rarely had a child’s plate.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Life Beyond shares the step-by-step process of clearing out a texturing bug

The devs of survival title Life Beyond noticed that some rock surfaces had developed odd black spots on them. That means one of two things: either there’s a texturing bug occurring, or the rocks have become organisms that almost immediately got some sort of sickness from the second they achieved consciousness. In the game’s latest Imgur dev blog, the team talks about how it discovered and cleared up the problem (hint: it wasn’t a random bout of sentience).