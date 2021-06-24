Hawks building camaraderie during summer workouts

Over halfway through the summer sports season and both Sigourney teams stand atop of the South Iowa Cedar League after signature wins over Lynnville-Sully on Friday. For sole possession of first place in the baseball standings, the Savages broke a 6-6 tie in the sixth with five runs to soar past the Hawks (10-8, 8-2) by an 11-6 final. Cade Streigle carried a nine hit Savage offense going 2-for-3 with a home run, double, and driving in five tallies. Bo Schmidt went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Cade Molyneux was plated three times. Schmidt started on the mound giving up one earned run on three hits in three innings and Max Phillips recorded the final 12 outs without giving up a hit and walking just two. Sigourney is now 12-2 overall and 9-1 in the SICL.