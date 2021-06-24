Cancel
Hawks building camaraderie during summer workouts

By Grant Becker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 summer looks a lot more like what college basketball teams are used to than last summer did. Lisa Bluder is thrilled to get her team back together in the gym this June, but it's not the drills she's valuing most, it's the camaraderie her team can build during these summer months, that can drive them to be the best team they can be.

Lisa Bluder
