Newly Renovated DMV Office Reopens in Goleta
After a three-month closure for renovations, the California Department of Motor Vehicles' field office in Goleta reopened to the public this week. The Goleta DMV underwent improvements that included painting the exterior and interior of the building at 7127 Hollister Ave., as well as new office furniture and flooring. The site received upgraded Internet cabling and improved access so that the facility will meet the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.www.noozhawk.com