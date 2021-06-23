Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Atkinson, WI

Isaac E. Kim

Watertown Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Atkinson, WI - Isaac Euisuck Kim was born on Shim-Ahn Island, Republic of Korea, on December 16, 1933. He married Young Ja Han in 1960 and raised three children: Peter, Elizabeth, and Sung-In. A devoted husband and father, he had a special bond with Sung-In. After immigrating to the U.S. in the mid-1960s, he earned a Master of Divinity degree from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky in 1968. Motivated by a heart for Christian ministry, he founded a non-denominational Korean church in Madison, Wisconsin in the early 1970s. He served this church, known today as the Korean Presbyterian Church of Madison, for three years. In the mid-1970s, he founded the Korean Resurrection Free Methodist Church in Evanston, Illinois. He served as the pastor of this church for about twenty years. In his retirement, he authored dozens of articles for Korean Christian journals and published two books chronicling his faith journey. Isaac passed away on August 15, 2020.

www.wdtimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
State
Illinois State
Fort Atkinson, WI
Obituaries
State
Kentucky State
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Watertown, WI
Obituaries
City
Watertown, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Shim Ahn Island#Korean Christian#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves Arizona voting restrictions in place

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pair of Republican-backed Arizona voting restrictions do not run afoul of federal law, rejecting a Democratic challenge and dealing a blow to voting rights advocates. The 6-3 decision, which fell along familiar ideological lines, comes as a raft of GOP-crafted voting limits...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

July 1 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization's chief financial officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump's namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former president for years. read more. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump business lieutenant...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.