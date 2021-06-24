Cancel
Owensboro, KY

Mattie Lurin Hammack

The Owensboro Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMattie Lurin Hammack, 93, of Owensboro, KY, died June 20, 2021, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky after a long stay at Wellington Parc. Born January 18, 1928, in Muhlenberg County, KY, she was the daughter of the late James and Birchie Nixon. Mattie was a loving mother and wife of 63 years to Louis Edward Hammack who passed in 2017. She graduated from Owensboro High School. Mattie began work at South Central Bell as a switchboard operator and later an executive secretary. She retired after working for 40 years. Her work ethic and simple life was amazing as she was constantly providing and sacrificing for her family. She had a great sense of humor and would laugh at things just weeks before her stroke on June 11th.

City
Owensboro, KY
City
Wellington, KY
County
Muhlenberg County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Owensboro, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
Muhlenberg County, KY
Obituaries
#Hospice Care#Wellington Parc#Owensboro High School#Christ Chapel
Obituaries
