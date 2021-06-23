Cancel
Watertown, WI

Sung-In Kim

Watertown Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatertown, WI - Sung-In Kim was born in Lexington, Kentucky on February 23, 1968. After graduating from the Julia S. Molloy Education Center in Morton Grove, Illinois in 1989, he worked at three sheltered workshops: Shore Training Center in Morton Grove; Community Link in Breese, Illinois; and Opportunities, Inc. in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Sung-In communicated using a combination of American Sign Language and about 100 words and phrases in English and Korean. One of his favorite expressions was "in the morning," which signified the promise of happy activities the next day. Sung- In was a gifted athlete who enjoyed running, bike riding, playing basketball, and swimming. He loved to sing and knew many gospels songs by heart. A master doodler, he was often spotted carrying a stack of composition books while resting a pen on his ear. He had an impish sense of humor, a twinkle in his eyes, and a high emotional intelligence. Sung-In passed away on March 17, 2020.

