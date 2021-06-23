Anthony Sarubbi

Lehigh Acres, FL - Anthony J. Sarubbi, 77 of Lehigh Acres, Florida passed away at his home with his wife and dog at this side on June 10, 2021. Son of Frank Sarubbi and Marie Josephine (Turiello) he was born on Feb. 11, 1944 in Hackensack Hospital. He graduated from Hackensack High School, spent a year in the United States Air Force and began his 44 year love affair with printing after attending Fairleigh Dickinson, the NY School of Printing and RIT. He was affectionately known as "Gutenberg" in the NY Metropolitan area. He achieved a 9 handicap and 2 holes in one during his membership at Pascack Brook, Fox Hollow and Watertown Country Club where he was on the Board for 5 years. Anthony was very active on the local, district and international level of the IAPHC, becoming Chairman in 2000.He was an avid NFL fan and loved his NY Giants; was also a motorcycle and classic car enthusiast as well as dog lover.