Roy Lee “Buster” Brown, 50, of Owensboro, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born March 29, 1971 to the late N.R. Brown and Sally Underwood Brown. Buster was a co-owner of United Auto Glass. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, UK basketball, and traveling. Above all, his wife and children meant more to him than anything else.