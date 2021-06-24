Morris M. Adams, 90, of Owensboro, passed away June 21, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Salyersville, Kentucky on November 11, 1930 to the late Carl M. and Vauda Penix Adams. Morris was a former member of the U.S. Army. He was an operator technician for Commonwealth Aluminum for 17 years. Morris was a member of the Apostolic Bread of Life Church. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with grandkids, carpentry, singing at church, and playing guitar and harmonica. He loved duct tape!