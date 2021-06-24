Stanley Sherwood Sheldon, 83, of Hawesville, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born September 18, 1937 in Daviess County to the late Marvin and Lillian Higdon Sheldon. Sherwood had farmed most of his life and attended Maceo Baptist Church. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and raising a garden. Sherwood loved taking care of his cattle and hosting a deer camp every year. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sherwood was also preceded in death by his son, Stanley Ray Sheldon in November of 2019.