Owensboro, KY

David Michael Reisz

The Owensboro Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Life’s good, if you let it be.” is a phrase you would often hear David Michael Reisz say. He passed away at the age of 59, on June 21, 2021. Born in Owensboro on July 12, 1961, he was the youngest of three to the late Norman and Joyce Reisz. David graduated from Owensboro High School, class of 1979 and began his lifelong career in carpentry. He was said to be the best builder in Owensboro and most recently worked at Unique Granite and Marble where he practiced the art of fabrication, delivery, and installation. David enjoyed fishing, grilling, being outdoors, and cherished his family, always being careful not to exclude his three dogs. Every week, he would take them to the river for a swim.

