State Senate passes redistricting delay, while local GOP continues to challenge La Crosse process
Wisconsin’s state Senate has approved a Republican bill that would delay local governments’ redistricting efforts by a year or more. Wisconsin law requires counties to adopt redistricting plans by July 1 and municipalities to adopt theirs within the following 60 days. But the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the 2020 census data until fall, so this bill would give local governments until next spring to adopt new maps.www.wizmnews.com