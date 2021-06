Cece Telfer, a transgender woman who won an NCAA Division II championship in 2019, was ruled ineligible Wednesday to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials. USA Track and Field (USATF) said in a statement Telfer failed to meet the World Athletic requirements to be eligible for trials. She had initially been on the list for Friday’s opening heats but an updated list Wednesday did not include her name. World Athletics’ guidelines, released in 2019, stated that female athletes’ testosterone levels were at 5 nanomoles per liter or more were barred from events between distances of 400 meters and a mile.