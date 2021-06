Multichannel digital marketing (MDM) is a necessity for the modern marketer. With enhanced access to information, today’s consumers are intelligent and diversified. MDM is an expression of the understanding of where your target market is and how they want to be spoken to. Simply put, this type of strategy can prove to your consumer base that you know and understand them. While emphasizing front-end research, a multi-variant content-focused marketing strategy is necessary for expanding brand awareness and connecting with your target audience in ways that fit their unique needs and preferences.