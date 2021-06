We started the day with our day’s BEST BET closing from the back as we had hiked but he had to alter course in the lane and finished a fast-closing 5th – beaten a head and a nose for third and beaten a fast-diminishing 2 lengths for all the marbles. Coinmaker offered no real excuse in Race 2 getting a perfect stalking trip off the speed. In Race 3, I wish Released had been released from the start as his stretch-out-sprint-speed was not used away from the gate and with that he had no chance. In Race 4, our first time starter - Ready for Charm never fired and our longshot bomb in Race 6, Surly Furious, gave us a thrill turning for home before getting run down by the odds-on favorite, Major Fed in the stretch.