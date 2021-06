(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is ordering the Minnesota National Guard begin preparing to assist law enforcement in Minneapolis if they need help. The move is in response to what Mayor Jacob Frey (FRY) terms "ongoing peaceful protests and potential civil unrest" after officers fatally shot Winston Smith in an Uptown parking ramp. Frey asked the governor that a "limited number" of Guard soldiers be "available to assist in ensuring calm and order throughout the city, without immediately being deployed." The Governor's Office says "The Minnesota National Guard has not been given any operational orders, and as of this time their assistance has not been needed."