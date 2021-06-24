For Lamar men, a healthy discussion

A small group of men in Lamar got a rundown Thursday evening on how to get healthier and stay that way. The males-only health forum, presented by Genesis Health Care, Darlington County First Steps Men’s Health Collaborative and the Town of Lamar, featured several doctors and representatives of Genesis’ Lamar Family Care. Topics included prostate cancer (a danger as men get older), diet (Southern diets, heavy on the frying, are not as healthy as they could be), medications, and COVID-19. Questions ranged from the meaning of the numbers resulting from a PSA test (a test looking for signs of prostate cancer) to surgical solutions (“When you remove the prostate, what kind of effect does that have on you?”) to what might happen if you only get partially vaccinated for COVID (two doses are recommended, but one is better than none).