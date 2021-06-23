Cancel
Ashland, NE

Council adopts maximum residential lot size

By Suzi Nelson
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
 8 days ago

ASHLAND – City planners and city council members batted around ideas for nearly an hour until passing an ordinance that will cap lot sizes in Ashland at 20 acres. Last Thursday, the council passed the final reading of Ordinance 1191. The matter had been discussed during a public hearing in April and the final vote was postponed twice. At last week’s meeting, Jeff Ray, a planner with JEO Consulting Group, attended to provide more information.

