MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA’S MANY MASKS AT WORK ON EPIC 6th ALBUM
A blend of fever dreams, shouted-out self-doubt and resignation, Manchester Orchestra's "The Million Masks of God" is an epic and existential journey that further solidifies the band as one of the most innovative and compelling in the modern rock landscape. Following 2017's heart-wrenching, beautiful "A Black Mile to the Surface," the new album is essentially two pieces: the epic, effects-laden first side and the airy, more stripped-down side two.