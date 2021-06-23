MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA’S MANY MASKS AT WORK ON EPIC 6th ALBUM

Unknown Mortal Orchestra are back with their first single in three years. "Weekend Run" rides a distinctly late-'70s wave, pulling from smooth soul and yacht-rock, still with that signature UMO sound, a song for 9-to-5'ers everywhere who can't wait for Friday night. Says main man Ruban Nielson, "At the end of the day I don’t take for granted that I have the perfect job—I truly work to make music that will set someone’s day right and I think that shines through on ‘Weekend Run.’"