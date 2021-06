TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re giving our Wednesday’s Child some serious “face time” this week. Her name is Ka’Shayla and she’s looking for a loving, adoptive family. Ka’Shayla is 13-years old and an amazing artist! She’s proud of her drawings and hopes to be an artist when she grows up… but that’s not all! She also hopes to be a doctor and baker – sweet careers that put people first!