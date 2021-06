We boost our yard for a perfect summer – 44 design and decoration ideas. We are already approaching the end of June and the outdoor season is in full swing. And what have you done so far for this time of summer? If you have not found the time to sow, it’s time to do it now. Not all money in the world can create a comfortable yard, where the whole family can spend quality time without the necessary gardening. This, in particular, goes hand by hand with one of the latest trends in interior design – where the exterior is a continuation of our home. That is, in your yard you have to create ideal conditions with those in which we live inside, to spend so much time outdoors in the summer. Today we have collected 44 ideas for preparing the yard for the most fantastic summer.